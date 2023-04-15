Former Post Office, Vele Investments CEO Maanda Manyatshe passes on

Former Post Office CEO and MTN executive Maanda Manyatshe has died. According to sources, Manyatshe collapsed and died in Cape Town. He served as the Chief Executive of the SA Post between 1999 to 2004. Manyatshe was also the Managing Director of MTN South Africa. He also had a short stint as both chairman and CEO of the controversial Vele Investments which was implicated in the looting of almost R2 billion of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank. Manyatshe was among Vele Investments Directors who were challenging the VBS Bank being placed under curatorship.

Competition Commission to launch new probe into steel industry

The Competition Commission plans to embark on a new investigation into the operations of the steel industry. The commission says it will first invite public comments on the scope of the inquiry, and interested parties can make written submissions before the 12th of next month. The aim of the new inquiry is to establish whether there are any features of the value chain that impede or restrict competition in the local steel industry.

R5mln theft, fraud case of former NW mayor postponed

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Ventersdorp in the North West, has postponed the fraud and theft case against the former Executive Mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality, Kgotso Khumalo, Mohau Shuping and Cyril Hendry, to 16 August. The trio are facing charges of fraud and theft, for allegedly siphoning about R5 million of municipal funds.

Baby born in car outside WC hospital

A woman has given birth to a baby boy in a car outside the Melomed Hospital, in Mitchells Plain (in Cape Town), after she went into labour while she was driving to the hospital. A nurse at the hospital helped the woman deliver the baby. The hospital says both the mother and baby were taken to the maternity ward and are in good health.