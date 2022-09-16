The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says the only way to prevent SABC employees from going on strike is for the employer to come back to the negotiating table with a better offer.

The public broadcaster on Thursday revised its wage increase offer following a deadlock in negotiations. It is now offering a R18 000 once-off payment or a two percent across-the-board increase, a R4 500 once-off payment or a three percent across-the-board increase.

The once-off payments will be taxed.

CWU’s Nathan Bowers says, ” The offer of the SABC, the R18 000 once-off payment or a two percent across-the-board increase together with a R4 500-rand once-off payment or a three percent across-the-board increase has been rejected by BEMAWU and CWU. We are now going to proceed with negotiating the picketing rules and then the certificate will then be issued to us and we are on our way to a strike action unless the employer comes back to the table.”