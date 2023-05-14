The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is mourning the loss of a staff member who was killed in a car crash while on a work assignment in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The 42-year-old Kefuoe Mokoailane died in a car crash in a head-on collision between two vehicles on the N1 about 3 kilometers before Veerkeerdevlei Plaza from Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Two people were declared dead on the scene.

Mokoailane joined the SABC in 2004 and grew through the ranks and different disciplines, settling as a Vision Mixer which he carried over to Sport and News.

Mokoailane left behind his parents, a daughter, two brothers, and a sister.