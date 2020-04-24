SABC is mourning the death of the veteran video journalist and a bureau chief in Nairobi Kenya, Johnson Barasa.

Barasa died on Tuesday after a heart attack.

He worked for SABC for more than two decades. He helped set up the SABC East Africa office in 1998.

The award-winning cameraman covered all South African post-apartheid presidents from Nelson Mandela in the 90s to President Cyril Ramaphosa as recently as January 2020.

His last international assignment at the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Barasa also covered the 1994 Rwandan genocide, the battle for Kisangani in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as several peace agreements in Africa.

His peers describe him as having been knowledgeable yet humble. He was a teacher and a mentor to many. The Kenyan valued education and maybe his greatest pride will be his six children all of whom are now University graduates.

He lives behind a great legacy, his wife and six children.