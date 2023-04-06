ANC member in the Parliamentary Communications Committee, Lesiba Molala says that the SABC is in dire need of a board.

Molala says that the ANC agrees with the independent legal opinion that was sought by Parliament on behalf of the committee. The legal advice suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s letter to National Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, seeking clarity over the additional three names of SABC Board candidates is grossly unlawful.

Parliament’s Legal Adviser Andile Tetyane briefed the Communications Sub-Committee on the outcome of the external opinion today. He also pointed out that cabinet accounts to Parliament and not Parliament accounting to the President and his cabinet.

Molala accepted the opinion, “Let’s agree that we proceed to take the matter back to the office of the President for finalisation. I don’t think there is a need for us to further indulge on the modalities. I think we are all clear that the matter should be referred as the resolution stated that twelve recommended. Obviously, it will be minus one who has resigned (withdrew), and the President will have an option on the reserve list and finalise this matter speedily as the SABC now is in dire need of a board”

Subcommittee on the SABC Board vacancies:

Meanwhile DA member of the sub-committee Dianne Kohler-Barnard agreed with Molala.

” I think I agree with my colleague, I think this must go immediately. I am very pleased that this final legal opinion highlights the fact that we ran the process by the book. There were not missed steps and nothing was done outside the law. It great pity (that) the President didn’t take such advice before the step that caused this enormous delay. No, indeed let’s just write to the President today and insist that the board is declared immediately.”