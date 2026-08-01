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SABC has amplified South African voices for 90 Years: Sangoni-Diko

ANC MP Khusela Diko speaks before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 17 March 2026.
  • ANC MP Khusela Diko speaks before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @JustSecuCluster
SABC News

The Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Khusela Sangoni-Diko, says the 90th anniversary of the SABC is a celebration of the national asset’s longevity and its amplification of voices, stories and aspirations of South Africans across generations.

Friday marked the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the SABC.

Sangoni- Diko says the SABC has continued to play a critical role in ensuring universal access to credible news in indigenous languages.

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