The SABC executive is expected to appear before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) on Wednesday morning.

It will brief SCOPA on the corporation’s annual report and financial statements for the 2021/2022 financial year.

This comes a day after the SABC appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Communications.

On Tuesday, SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon, could not answer the question on how many officials have been charged for their alleged involvement in the irregular awarding of the R185 million security tender which has been investigated by the Special Investigating Unit.

The group executive is expected to be questioned about the fruitless and wasteful expenditure that has been incurred by the corporation, among other things.

Their appearance before SCOPA comes while the public broadcaster does not have a board, which is the oversight structure over the executive and mainly accountable to parliament.

This comes as the parliamentary process of recommending a new board has not yet been concluded.

The SABC has now been without a Board for more than a month after the previous Board’s term ended on October 15.

The delay has been caused by the State Security Agency’s slow vetting of the shortlisted candidates who were interviewed for the board vacancies in September.

It stalled the Sub-Communications Committee’s deliberations to choose the best candidates.

The SOS: Support Public Broadcasting Coalition’s National Coordinator, Uyanda Siyotula, unpacks issues associated with the SABC being without a board for over a month: