The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has distanced itself from a fake media statement, which is circulating on various social media platforms. The false statement is titled “INTRODUCTION OF RADIO LICENCES AS PART SABC’S DRIVE TO GENERATE REVENUE”.

SABC Group Chief Executive Officer Madoda Mxakwe says, “The SABC has not issued any media statement making such public pronouncements regarding licences for car radios.”

The false statement gives the impression that all South Africans who utilise motor vehicles with radios will be required to always carry a car radio licence with them.

The statement further suggests that “these licences cost R401 a year and are required to be renewed annually for it to be valid.”