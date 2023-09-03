The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has refuted reports that originated from an article published by the online media platform, Mybroadband.co.za.

The public broadcaster says it has noted with concern the reports on social media platforms that the Corporation paid R70 million for the former SABC GCEO, Madoda Mxakwe’s trip to the 2022 World Cup Qatar.

The SABC has replied to these charges, expressing grave concern and clearly dismissing them as “fake news.”

SABC Acting GE for Corporate Affairs & Marketing Mmoni Seapolelo says, “The SABC would like to categorically state that this is fake news and there is no truth in these reports and the facts are that Mr. Mxakwe’s trip was fully sponsored by a stakeholder and the costs associated with it were not even close to the amount that is mentioned.”