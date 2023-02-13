The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is celebrating the 12th World Radio Day today.

The public broadcaster says the day has been celebrated since 2012 to highlight the important role radio plays as a primary platform to public information.

It says the SABC radio portfolio has lined up content including panel discussions and interviews on various platforms on radio’s capabilities to advocate for peace-building in many communities.

Proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO, and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day, February 13 became World Radio Day.

The theme for the 12th edition is: Radio and Peace.

In a special broadcast, Morning Live joined Radio 2000 to mark the day:

The Morning Live team also joined 5FM: