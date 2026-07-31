SABC celebrates nine decades on air

The South African Broadcasting Cooperation (SABC) is celebrating it’s 90th anniversary today (Friday). This day marks nine decades since its official establishment in August 1936.

In 1936, the South African Broadcasting Corporation was born in Johannesburg. Its first radio broadcast echoed across the nation a year later#SABC90#MorningLive#SABCNews pic.twitter.com/YA6yHmFwz5 — SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) July 31, 2026

The formation of the SABC followed the-then Broadcasting Act, taking over from the African Broadcasting Company. The public broadcaster is airing special commemorative segments featuring historical archives, milestones to reflect on nine decades of service.

[COMING UP] Good morning and welcome to the Friday edition of #MorningLive with your host @SakinaKamwendo and @LeanneManas as we take you down memory lane to the humble beginnings of the national broadcaster of #SABC90 #MorningLive #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/rjljqiCoy6 — SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) July 31, 2026

VIDEO | SABC to celebrate nine decades of belonging to South Africans: