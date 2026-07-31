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SABC celebrates nine decades on air

  • SABC Studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg
  • Image Credits :
  • Luyanda Danca
SABC News

The South African Broadcasting Cooperation (SABC) is celebrating it’s 90th anniversary today (Friday). This day marks nine decades since its official establishment in August 1936.

The formation of the SABC followed the-then Broadcasting Act, taking over from the African Broadcasting Company. The public broadcaster is airing special commemorative segments featuring historical archives, milestones to reflect on nine decades of service.

VIDEO | SABC to celebrate nine decades of belonging to South Africans:

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