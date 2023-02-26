The Presidency has defended the delay in the appointment of the SABC Board saying it is not due to the dereliction of duty on the part of the President.

This comes after non-profit organisation, Media Monitoring Africa (MMA), filed urgent papers in the Constitutional Court over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to appoint a SABC Board.

The public broadcaster has been without a Board since mid-October last year.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says that once the candidates’ shortlist was submitted to the President, there were issues that were identified as being misaligned with the Act and clarity had to be sought with the National Assembly.

While the Presidency says it is unfortunate that the organisation has resorted to court action, it says the President will detail all issues and demonstrate that he acted in accordance with his constitutional obligations by seeking clarity on issues that would have undermined the integrity of the process.

