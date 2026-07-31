SABC at 90: Group CEO Nomsa Chabeli looks to the future

The South African Broadcasting Cooperation (SABC) Group CEO, Nomsa Chabeli shares her vision for the public broadcaster as it marks its 90th anniversary since its official establishment in August 1936.

In 1936, the South African Broadcasting Corporation was born in Johannesburg. Its first radio broadcast echoed across the nation a year later#SABC90#MorningLive#SABCNews pic.twitter.com/YA6yHmFwz5 — SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) July 31, 2026



Chabeli attributes the SABC’s success to its role as South Africa’s greatest public institution—one that continues to empower, unify and tell uniquely South African stories.

“It is very exciting to see that the institution still plays such an important role in universal access and ensuring that South Africans are included and their voices are heard. You know, whether it was during apartheid or going all the way to democracy, in every milestone of this country the SABC has been there. We are South Africa’s greatest archivist. No one has the type of archives we have because we continue to be the most important storyteller, not just to South Africans, by the way. We also take South Africa to the rest of the world.”

SABC at 90: A journey through triumphs and struggles: