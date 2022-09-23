It’s one for the moola, two for the show, three to get ready and let’s go, go, go! Have you watched the Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show on SABC 2 to up your financial savvy, alongside all South Africans? The country’s only financial education game show continues to deliver the same laughs, banter and celeb sparkle with a share of R1-million prize money up for grabs.

This season has seen award-winning actress, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, former Miss South Africa; Lalela Mswane; decorated Protea star, Vernon Philander; pop singer and TV personality, Nádine; and comedian Mpho Popps all put their financial knowledge to the test in special celebrity episodes for charity, but everyday South Africans are the real stars of the show. Every Sunday at 19h30 on SABC 2, celebrity hosts Tyson Ngubeni and Nicolette Mashile are joined by South African families who compete for the weekly prize money of R50 000 and a Grand Final prize of R500 000.

Protea star Vernon Philander and former Miss SA, Lalela Mswane, with their Sanlam Moola-Money Gameshow teammates, Tahirah Naicker (left) and Zoe Petersen (right).

As the show gears up for the season two semi-final and final, which will see one of the remaining teams walk away with half a million rand, Sydney Mbhele, chief executive: Brand at Sanlam, says, “Our goal, as we look to empower Africans to live with confidence, is to help people across the country learn how to make their money work for them. The show on SABC2 is packed with valuable learnings, with tons of adrenalin, thrills and laughs.”

He said, most importantly, Sanlam hopes the show has helped spark South African families to talk about money matters and to learn how to get in the driver seat of their financial lives. “Too many South Africans unfortunately find themselves in debt traps and overspending spirals because they don’t have a deep enough understanding of how to manage their finances.

Show hosts, Tyson Ngubeni and Nicolette Mashile, joined by celeb teams, Mind Your Moola (Mpho Popps and Nádine) and The Nkomos (Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and her cousin, Khanyi Mazwi)

Catch the Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show semi-final on Sunday, 25 September, and the grand finale on Sunday 2 October at 19h30, with repeats the following Sundays at 14h00.

For more information, visit https://sanlammoolamoney.co.za/.