SAAFF concerned about state of SA’s ports

The Southern African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) says that it is concerned about the state of the country’s ports.

But also hit back at the World Bank and rating agency S&P’s ranking of four South African ports as among the worst in the world for efficiency and competitiveness.

Transnet Port Terminals and the SAAFF claim that the report, released last week, was limited in its focus and missed a large number of boats and was thus flawed.

Director of Maritime Affairs at SAAFF, Mike Walwyn says, “We’ve been concerned actually about this for quite a long time, because there were last year, in the last World Bank report and there we were rated a bit high, although not by much and this time at the bottom now. I must say upfront that I think there are problems with the rating system they use and the way they have scored it but nevertheless, we are not in good shape and we should be a lot better than that.”