An Aviation expert has warned that South African Airways (SAA) could lose some of its lucrative routes if its operating licence is suspended.

This is after the national carrier was this week, given 90 days by the South African Air Services Licensing Council to meet its compliance obligations and give more details regarding its deal with Takatso Consortium.

Aviation analyst, Phuthego Mojapele, explains what the implications of a suspended operations licence would be.

“Suspension does not mean that you would not be able to fly again or you won’t be able to get a license. It simply means that when you get suspended, you need to provide the reasons and stipulate on the letter that you were issued that you are indeed capable to continue flying and service the license,” explains Mojapele.

The analyst goes on to explain that the routes which are operated by the SAA – and any other airline operating in the South African airspace – belong to the government of South Africa and not owned by the airline itself.

Johannesburg (11th August 2022) – South African Airways (SAA) confirms receipt of a letter from the Air Services Licensing Council (ASLC) citing a few possible breaches of the Air Services Licensing Act No 115 of 1990 pic.twitter.com/howEU8U5gV — SAA – South Africa (@flysaa) August 11, 2022

The current air services council in South Africa was recently Cabinet appointed in March 2022, a year after the terms of office of their previous councillors had expired, and among their first duties has been the adjudication of licence applications and granting of route licenses.