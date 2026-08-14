SAA places acting CEO Matshela Seshibe on special leave

The board of South African Airways (SAA) has placed Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Matshela Seshibe, on special leave with immediate effect. ​

Seshibe has been at the helm of the national carrier for just four months, following the departure of former CEO, Professor John Lamola.

​In a statement released earlier on Friday, SAA confirmed that Seshibe will remain on special leave pending the outcome of an internal process. ​

Before taking up the top post at SAA, Seshibe served as the Chief Executive Officer of the airline’s catering subsidiary, Air Chefs.

His initial appointment was marred by controversy surrounding his past executive role at Daybreak Farms, where he faced allegations of governance failures.

​SAA’s Chief Legal Officer, Koekie Mbeki, has now been appointed as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer to ensure leadership continuity.

VIDEO | At the time of his appointment as acting CEO Seshibe expressed intention to deal with rising fuel costs: