South African Airways (SAA) has confirmed the launch of two new inter-continental connections to Brazil’s financial hub of São Paulo.

The latest routes, from both Cape Town and Johannesburg, are SAA’s first inter-continental connections since the airline’s business rescue process and government’s implementation of lockdown regulations.

SAA’s interim chairperson Derek Hanekom says, “I think it is very good news for tourism because there is no direct route or link between São Paulo or anywhere in Brazil and South Africa. So this will give it the direct link which will give tourism a boost, with tourism from Brazil and other South American countries for that matter.”