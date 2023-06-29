South African Airways (SAA) has announced the first direct and non-stop flight between Cape Town International Airport and São Paulo, Brazil.

Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenger has welcomed the announcement.

She says the new route will help strengthen economic ties between the province and Brazil.

“The benefits of the new route will help strengthen the economic ties between the Western Cape and Brazil and also opens up immense opportunities for enhanced trade, tourism and investment between our two regions. We commend South African Airways for their commitment to expanding connectivity and contributing to the growth of our economies.”