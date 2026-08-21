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SA, Zimbabwe Presidents to convene for Bi-National Commission

  • [FILE] South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @MYANC
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the Fourth Session of the South Africa–Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria.

The two leaders will review progress in implementing existing bilateral commitments and to identify opportunities to further strengthen relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Established in April 2015, the BNC serves as the central mechanism for managing and advancing the strategic partnership between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

To date, more than 33 agreements and memoranda of understanding have been concluded between the two countries across various areas of cooperation.

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