The South African government says it is yet to make a formal request to the United Arab Emirates for the extradition of the Gupta brothers Rajesh and Atul.

This was revealed by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola in a written reply to a question from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Parliament.

This is despite the fact that government announced more than a month ago that the Gupta brothers had been arrested in the United Arab Emirates.

Lamola says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) must first submit a request to the Justice Department’s Director General who handles such matters.

But, before this can be done, the exact place and country where the Gupta brothers are currently being held must be established.

He said Interpol had issued a red notice with the aim of arresting the Gupta brothers should they be found within the jurisdiction of Interpol member States.

He further explained that a red notice is issued by Interpol at the request of a member state to provisionally arrest a person pending extradition.

Below is a discussion on the arrest and extradition process of the Gupta brothers: