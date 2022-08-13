Image: @WomenBoks

The South Africa’s women’s rugby national team has soundly beat Spain 44-5 in the first of two test matches at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg this afternoon.

The women Boks are using the series as part of their world cup preparations, with tournament taking place in New Zealand in October and November.

Ayanda Malinga scored two tries, while Sinamkele Namba, Roseline Botes, and Nadine Roos scoring the other tries.

Spain finally got on the scoreboard with a try at the death to make it a final score 44-5.

The second test will take place next week Friday in Potchefstroom.