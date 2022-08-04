The South African women’s hockey team has suffered its third defeat in four matches at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

New Zealand beat the Proteas 4-1 in a Pool B match.

Three goals in as many minutes in the first quarter sealed South Africa’s fate.

The men’s hockey team plays New Zealand on Thursday evening.

The South Africans need to win that match to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Medals

On Wednesday, Candice Lill’s won a medal in the Women’s Mountain Bike Cross Country final.

The Lawn Bowls Pair of Desiree Levin and Victoria van der Merwe won another bronze.

The two beat England in the Women’s B6-B8 Para-pair.

The netball team recorded its second win from four matches in Pool A, beating Wales 69-51.

However, due to transportation issues, a South African swimmer team failed to make it to the venue and Team SA, therefore, did not have a men’s 4X100m medley team.

On the athletics track, qualifying also proved difficult but Jonathan Ntutu advanced to the men’s T12 100 metres final.

#B2022Athletics ICYMI: The last lap of the 1500m where #TeamSA runner, Mafori Ryan Mphahlele finished 6th with a time of 3:42:92.#B2022 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/maBhoddOi6 — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 4, 2022