The South Africa Women and Sports Foundation is calling for equal pay and equal resources for men and women.

The conversation around the disparity in pay in sports has come under the spotlight in South Africa after Banyana Banyana’s recent Women’s Africa Cup of Nations win.

Chairperson of the Foundation Ntambi Ravele says their annual national advocacy conference at the end of the month will look at ways to further the fight for equality.

“I then formed this women and sport foundation because there is a need for more women to be given opportunities to participate where ever they want to participate.

I have seen how women in sport grew from those days to today and how women are taking that responsibility for them to participate in sport and make a difference, make a difference in such a way that now we are seeing more women participating at international level and winning.”

Last month former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Jerry Skhosana reiterated the call for women’s sports to receive adequate support and sponsorship.

The South African Football Association’s partnership with betting company Hollywood Bets led to the 14-team Super League that gave women from all nine different provinces the chance to showcase their talents.

Skhosana said such partnerships are key to finding and developing talent.

“Hollywood Bets has contributed to the victory that Banyana has done. I mean the Hollywood Bets super league. How many players have played there that were unknown? I think that on its own, it was just a great success and I hope that Hollywood Bets and SAFA keep the relationship for a longer time.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood Bets Football sponsorship coordinator Indira Sofia Albuquerque says Banyana Banyana has made the country proud. “We are extremely proud of Banyana with the cup. It shows that what we have done or what we are creating with the super league is creating a competitive environment that is high enough for these players to go on the international stage to be able to perform.”

VIDEO | More calls for equal pay as Banyana Banyana visit President Ramaphosa: