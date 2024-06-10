SA win by 4 runs against Bangladesh

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh, scoring 113 runs from 20 overs.

The Bangladeshis came up four runs short in their run chase.

It was the Proteas’ third appearance at New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium where they recorded wins over Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

The unbeaten South Africans again named an unchanged starting 11 for the match and the victory over Bangladesh sees them safely through to the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Heindrich Klassen scored 46 runs off 44 balls before he was bowled out by Taskin Ahmed.

Followed by David Miller who scored 29 runs of 38 balls. Miller was bowled out by Rishad Hossain in the 18th over.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib took 3 wickets, Taskin Ahmed had 2 wickets and Hossain with one.

Towhid Hridoy top scored for Bangladesh with 37, followed by Mahmudullah with 20.

Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets for 27 runs from his four overs, with Andrich Nortje returning figures of 2 for 17 from four overs.