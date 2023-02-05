ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says even if there is a cabinet reshuffle, South Africa will remain a sinking ship until the ANC is voted out of power.

It has been widely speculated that President Cyril Ramaphosa could announce a cabinet reshuffle before his annual State of the Nation Address next week.

David Mabuza yesterday announced that he had resigned as the country’s deputy president.

He was replaced as the ANC’s deputy leader by Paul Mashatile in December.

Mashaba says: “The President can go to an extent of bringing in a new cabinet. You look at members of Parliament; is there anyone decent who can bring anything positive to SA? Unfortunately, we don’t live in a false world. Tell me will Paul Mashatile’s role be in the destruction of this country where there are 12 million citizens unemployed, in a divided nation? We are more divided than we were pre-1994. We are the rape, murder capital of the world. Paul Mashatile has been there from day one so tell me, what can one expect? That cabinet reshuffle will be business as usual while everything is getting worse.”

