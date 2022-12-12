International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says South Africa will continue to play its active role in the United Nations, including in its organs such as the Human Rights Council to ensure that they serve people of the world.

South Africa has been elected by members of the UN General Assembly to serve as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2023 to 2025.

South Africa which received 182 votes in favour out of 190 member states voting, last served on the Council from 2017 to 2019.

The United Nations🇺🇳 General Assembly has elected #SouthAfrica🇿🇦 as a member of the #HumanRights Council for the term 2023-2025 ➡️https://t.co/TAZ7ROnFhk pic.twitter.com/FhFdURNMXr — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) October 11, 2022

Africa has 13 seats in the council.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Pandor says, “South Africa has undertaken to promote respect for the integrity and dignity of the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.”

“We will also support the regional office of the High Commissioner which is based here in Pretoria. Our government has signed a Memorandum of Intent with the office, and we are currently processing a host country agreement with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.”

PHOTOS | The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, on the occasion of DIRCO’s end-of-the-year media briefing . The media briefing focused on South Africa’s chairing of BRICS in 2023; pic.twitter.com/02ERPf1oxi — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) December 12, 2022