‘SA will dump Roman-Dutch Law for African Law if MK wins elections’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former President and uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party Leader Jacob Zuma has vowed to change the Constitution if his party is allowed to govern South Africa.

Zuma says if the MK Party is voted into power after the May 29 elections, he will ensure South Africa is governed through African Law and ensure that every matric learner goes to university to join the army.

“If we can vote and get a two-thirds majority, MK will turn this country around and we will change laws not become Roman-Dutch Law and be African Law. We will stop this thing of children drinking from morning until evening, everyone must go to school. There will be no child who says I have matric, and I am done. No, straight university! And one thing that we will do is that we send you for conscription to become a soldier,” explains Zuma.

The former president has called for the unity of black people to help end their suffering. He was addressing dozens of musicians and artists belonging to the MK Creative Council at the Baseline in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The meeting was called by the council to raise their challenges with the former president.

Some of them say despite raising their challenges with government over the past years, they haven’t been addressed. They say the last productive meeting they had with the government was when Zuma was still in office.

Zuma says they have to unite and address all the challenges facing black people in this country.

“It’s like what I have been wishing for is about to happen, that black people must unite and pull them out of poverty that was caused by people who have just arrived in this country. We can’t have people who recently came in this country living in cities and us black people, we are living in townships.”

Video: Zuma addresses artists in Johannesburg: Ntlantla Kgatlhane