The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that storms will be more fierce as summer approaches.

It says more thunderstorms can be expected across the country.

This follows Tuesday night’s thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds across parts of the country.

In Gauteng, several properties were damaged, trees uprooted and roofs of shacks blown away in parts the City of Tshwane.

A substation was also burnt after lightning struck it. Other parts of the country that last night’s storms affected include KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and North-West.

Forecaster Lehlogonolo Thobela says Mpumalanga and Gauteng experienced damaging storms.

“Thunderstorms are yet to be experienced much more as we move into the summer months. Yes, we are still in early spring but this is quite seasonal with the spring starting and we’ve had our first thunderstorms especially over Gauteng.”

