The South African Weather Service has forecast more rainfall in Gauteng this weekend. Persistent heavy rains have damaged road infrastructure and flooded scores of houses across Gauteng particularly in parts of Soweto, Lenasia and Florida.

Police and the City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Services have been called to assist with rescue missions. No casualties have been reported.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo says their emergency teams remain on high alert.

More heavy rains expected in parts of Gauteng: Mduduzi Mthembu:

Meanwhile, the search for a toddler who drowned during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River in Alexandra last weekend has been called off due to high water levels.

The City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse visited some of the flood-stricken areas in Alexandra north of Johannesburg, where the Jukskei River bursts its banks and flooded nearby areas.

Phalatse says emergency personnel will continue to monitor the situation.

“Officials are already on top of things. I’m so proud to know that people are taken care of because of what they do. Our communities are really in good hands. I want our residents to know that we are committed and will continue with our political oversight and that there are resources,” says Phalatse.

Families distraught after congregants swept away in Bramley along Jukskei River: Mbalenhle Mthethwa: