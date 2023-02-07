The South African Weather Service has warned of very warm temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds for Cape Town on Wednesday.

These conditions could result in the development of runaway vegetation fires in the Metro area.

Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service, Jermaine Carelse says they’re on alert for any incidents that may occur.

“We encourage the public to report any signs of fire, so that these may be investigated and dealt with as soon as possible. And, a reminder please not to toss cigarette butts from vehicles or on the ground, particularly near any vegetation; keep access to fire hydrants open for use by the emergency services, and only make fires in safe, designated areas and extinguish the fire when done. Any emergencies can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.”

Western Cape Tomorrow ‘s Weather overview: 08/02/2023 pic.twitter.com/3UNuCt2VIN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 7, 2023