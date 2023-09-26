The South African Weather Service has forecast clear skies and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week after heavy rain and floods hit the Western Cape.

Torrential rainfall and gale-force winds have lashed the province over recent days, causing widespread destruction.

Eleven people have died in weather-related incidents in the province.

Forecaster Samkelo Magwela says another cold front is expected to hit the province over the weekend.

“Temperatures are starting to recover in most places of the interior. We’ll see some highs of 28 degrees over the interior for the next couple of days, from today until Friday. Friday being the warmest day, and then on Saturday, we’ll expect another cold front, but a weak one that will brush through the south western parts of the Western Cape, resulting in some showers and cold conditions. On Sunday, it’s quickly gone, and we’ll see another recovery of some high temperatures.”

VIDEO: Severe Weather | Heavy rain, winds displace hundreds in Western Cape: Wilfred Solomons-Johannes

VIDEO: SA Weather Report I 26 September 2023