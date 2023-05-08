The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says there is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal tonight.

The weather forecaster, Wisani Maluleke, says rain is expected to continue until Tuesday.

Earlier, the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs issued a warning to communities to monitor water levels in their areas.

KZN CoGTA concerned about possible flooding: Siboniso Mngadi

“Tonight, we see 80% chances of rain, showers, and thunderstorms, and we also have a yellow level warning for disruptive rain over the eastern part of the province. And yellow level two of disruptive rain over the coastal part of KwaZulu-Natal and all the way to Richards Bay. This rain is expected to continue tomorrow when we have a 60% chance of showers, mainly in the north-eastern half of the province. There is no warning for heavy rain or disruptive rain tomorrow,” says Maluleke.