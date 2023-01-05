The South African Weather Service has issued a level 5 warning for widespread showers and thundershowers over parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Thursday.

Orange Rain warning: KZN – 05 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/yWlq3IWRCo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 4, 2023

The Service says that more than 50 millimetres of rainfall is expected which could lead to the flooding of roads and settlements.

In a separate statement, the eThekwini Municipality says disaster management teams and emergency personnel are on standby.

The eThekwini is among the areas expected to be the hardest hit, issued with a level 9 warning.

Orange Rain warning: KZN – 05 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/yWlq3IWRCo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 4, 2023

November Floods

Two months ago, scores of families were forced to leave their homes after heavy rains caused the Msunduzi river to burst its banks and flood surrounding communities.

Reports indicate that many houses were badly destroyed after a heavy downpour resulting in the uMsunduzi River breaking its banks and causing massive flooding.

VIDEO | KZN flood victims forced to leave their homes – November 11, 2022: