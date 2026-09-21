‘SA, US relations have reached a critically low point’: Lamola

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says relations between South Africa and the United States have reached a critically low point.

Lamola has attributed this to unprecedented diplomatic clashes over domestic policies, trade penalties, and human rights narratives.

He first visited Washington, where he warned against an attempt to sabotage the economy and accused the US of a race-based Afrikaner refugee programme.

Lamola, who is leading the South African delegation to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this week, has expressed growing frustration despite efforts to repair the relationship with the Trump administration.

He says, “I think South Africa has to prepare itself for the worst-case scenario because the reality is that we are expected to surrender our sovereignty on issues related to BEE, to issues related to land reform, in particular expropriation as outlined in the Expropriation Act, with nil compensation and on a number of issues that belong to the sovereignty which South African public and South African institutions are capable of handling and dealing with, including on issues of our own foreign policy, the progressive foreign policy with the human rights outlook, which is in the UN Charter.”

Lamola adds, “So these are issues of serious contestation with the US, and we are of the view that these are issues that belong to the sovereignty of the South African people.”

VIDEO | SABC News speaks to Lamola: