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SA urges respect for democracy, sovereignty after US statements

FILE | South African flag.
  • FILE | South African flag.
  • Image Credits :
  • Pexels
Ditaba Tsotetsi

South Africa has urged respect for democracy and sovereignty following latest US statements on the country’s domestic policy.

This after the US administration announced visa restrictions on government officials citing largely unfounded US concerns, that white minorities are being targeted.

The US has also raised the matter of land expropriation without compensation as another thorny issue. 

DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri had this to say, “We remain committed to addressing these challenges through our constitutional institutions, democratic processes and the rule of law, with the objective of building a more equal and inclusive society for all South Africans. The people of South Africa respect the right of American people to develop laws to address their conditions. It is our expectation that people of South Africa must be afforded the same respect as sovereignty demands.

US announces new visa restrictions for certain South Africans

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