South Africa’s Under-19 Women’s cricket team has qualified for the Super Six League of the ICC’s Under-19 T20 World Cup.

The Proteas defeated the United Arab Emirates by 45 runs, after bowling the United Arab Emirates (UAE) out inside 20 overs, in their final Group D encounter at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Opener Elandri Janse van Rensburg made an attacking start after South Africa was put in to bat first. She scored at a run-a-ball before being dismissed for 24.

The Proteas lost two more quick wickets of Kayla Reyneke for two and Madison Landsman for one leaving them in a bit of trouble on 46 for three, in the eighth over. Simone Lourens steadied the innings a touch, with her 27 runs.

But struggling to navigate an Emirati spin onslaught, the home side again lost a couple of wickets in quick succession, slumping to 67 for five.

Captain Oluhle Siyo and Jenna Evans put on a 32-run sixth-wicket partnership to take them past the 100 mark in the dying overs.

Siyo finished unbeaten on 25 from 28 deliveries as South Africa posted a paltry 112 for seven in their 20 overs.

The Proteas made a superb start with the ball in hand. Off-spinner Jemma Botha struck in the third over to remove Captain Theertha Satish for one.

Seamer Ayanda Hlubi took two scalps in consecutive deliveries an over later and the visitors were in serious trouble on 13 for three. Just like the Proteas, the Emirati batters also struggled to get some momentum going.

Leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu struck in her first over. Miane Smit also got into the action, taking three wickets in her first two overs to help reduce the tourists to 52 for seven in the 12th over with the UAE still needing 61 runs for victory.

The off-spinner claimed her fourth scalp in her final over, conceding just 11 runs and the UAE was staring down the barrel on 59 for nine.

Naidu wrapped up their innings thanks to a fabulous catch from her skipper and the UAE were bundled out for 67 in 17 overs, handing the South Africans a 45-run victory.

South Africa’s next match is against Group A leaders Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on Saturday afternoon.