SA to recall its diplomats from Israel: Cabinet

The Cabinet has decided to recall South Africa’s diplomats in Israel for further consultations on the situation in Gaza.

The Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement in Pretoria when she briefed the media on the outcomes of last week’s cabinet meeting on Monday.

Ntshavheni says Pretoria is disappointed with Israel’s continued bombing of schools and clinics in Gaza and the closure of humanitarian passages.

Ntshavheni also says the Cabinet is unhappy about the derogatory comments of South Africa’s ambassador to South Africa regarding the country’s opposition to the war between his country and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.