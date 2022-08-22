The hosting of both the ICC girls under-19 and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournaments in South Africa next year will help popularise the sport in South Africa, according to the organisers.

The five venues to host the two back-to-back events in January and February next year were also revealed in Johannesburg. The inaugural under-19 World Cup in January will be hosted by Ekurhuleni and Potchefstroom.

Newlands Cricket Ground, Boland Park in Paarl and St George’s Park in Gqeberha will host the Women’s World Cup in February.

Cricket South Africa sees the hosting of the two events in South Africa as an opportunity to grow women’s cricket in the country. This will be the first time that the two events will be hosted on the African continent.

The first one will be the inaugural under-19 ICC World Cup to be played by sixteen nations, including hosts South Africa. It will be staged from the 14th to the 29th of January at Willowmore Park in Benoni, and at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

“It’s the first for Africa but for us, as Cricket South Africa, it’s not for the first time that we are hosting big events so even if we are a little bit worried about the time the fact that it’s only in four months’ time but that four months’ time, we will be able to deliver the global event that is worth of South Africa showing off what we can present,” says Local Organising Committee Chairperson, Ntambi Ravele.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which will be played at three venues across the country will help revive the economy ravaged by the covid-19 pandemic.

“It is estimated that the T20 world cup will be viewed by approximately hundred and ten million viewers from across the globe an injection of more than R1.4-billion direct and indirect into various economic sectors with about three thousand direct and indirect jobs being created these are monumental benefits into our economy and to cricket,” says Rihan Richards, Cricket South Africa President.

The hosting of the two international events enjoys the full support of government. The two events are expected to be a big success given South Africa’s good track record in hosting major international events.

“CEO of Cricket South Africa you know that this rests on your shoulders, we want a successful event so there is no excuse for you here. This is the declaration of the country’s readiness and yet another commitment to host yet another prestigious event that showcases women in sport,” says Deputy Sports Minister Nocawe Mafu.

The players are hoping to win both events which will be played on home soil for the very first time.

“I think we also have a lot of schools that have girls cricket and I know they look up to the Proteas women and I think it’s very exciting to know that it’s coming to them, and it’s really possible for them to get into the setup,” Proteas Ladies player, Tumi Sekhukhune.

“Home is home, we have an amazing country, beautiful country I think it’s about time they host something like this in our country,” says Tazmin Brits, Proteas Ladies player.

Ten teams will play in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be staged from the 10th to the 26th of February next year.