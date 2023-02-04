South Africa’s Women’s T20 cricket Captain, Suné Luus, says the country has come a long way in the promotion of the women’s game.

Luus was speaking during the Captain’s Day event in Cape Town ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 tournament that starts next Friday.

The captains of the ten teams, which included current champions Australia as well as Bangladesh, India, England, and the West Indies, agreed in a panel discussion that every team has a chance to win.

Luus says the tournament will serve to inspire lots of girls to pick up a bat and ball.

South Africa takes on Sri Lanka in the opening match at Newlands on the 10th of February.