International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says South Africa will assist Sri Lanka with its reconciliation process.

The country has been working hard to bring together different groups that were involved in a conflict in 2009 with the aim of strengthening peace and security.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry is leading a delegation to South Africa to get information and experience on how it handled its reconciliation process.

Pandor elaborates, “In whatever way we can help, we will do so. They are here to meet former commissioners of the TRC [Truth and Reconciliation Commission] and also meet some of our political leaders that had extensive discussion with President [Cyril] Ramaphosa who has great knowledge in this area.”