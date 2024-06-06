SA tennis player’s first Grand Slam singles title hopes dashed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African wheelchair tennis player, Donald Ramphadi’s hope of winning a first Grand Slam singles title has been dashed.

Second seed, Sam Schroder, of the Netherlands, beat Limpopo-based Ramphadi 6-1, 6-1 in the semi-final of the Quad Wheelchair singles at the French Open in Paris.

Schroder has six career Grand Slam singles titles to his name, with the French Open the only title missing from his résumé.

The 30-year-old Ramphadi and his Australian partner, Heath Davidson, are also in the semi-finals of the Quad doubles.

Ramphadi won the doubles title last year alongside Great Britain’s Andy Lapthorne.

