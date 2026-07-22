SA teachers given AI, digital skills boost

One of the World’s Biggest tech media outlets, Canva has collaborated with the South African Council for Educators (SACE), launching a national partnership to boost digital literacy, professional development and artificial intelligence (AI) readiness among teachers.

At an event between the two organisations held in Johannesburg, both entities described the partnership as a long-term investment that will align teaching and learning with the fast-paced development of AI.

Canva Africa Lead Bianca Sibiya says the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to giving educators tools that support modern teaching while preparing learners for an increasingly digital world.

“We believe technology and education should work hand in hand. Our mission isn’t simply to provide access to digital tools, it’s to empower every teacher with technology that makes teaching more creative, collaborative and impactful.”

The agreement will see educators will gain access to Canva for Education, structured training programmes, AI literacy initiatives and practical classroom resources aimed at simplifying lesson preparation, easing administrative workload and improving learner outcomes.

“We are building a model that not only supports nearly 600 000 educators here at home but also has the potential to shape education partnerships across the continent. When teachers are empowered, learners thrive, communities grow and countries prosper,” highlights Sibiya.

WATCH | Canva, SACE on AI, Digital Skills partnership:

According to Canva, the partnership will also help educators develop learning materials in all 11 official South African languages, widening accessibility and inclusion for learners across the country.

SACE Chief Executive Officer Ella Mokgalane has hailed this collaboration as a game-changer for teaching in South Africa.

“Our teachers are at the heart of South Africa’s education system, and they deserve access to the best professional development opportunities available. This partnership with Canva enables us to support educators with practical digital and AI skills that not only contribute to their professional growth but also enhance the quality of teaching and learning in classrooms across the country. By investing in teachers, we are investing in the future of every learner.”

Since January this year, more than 11 000 South African teachers have applied for Canva for Education, a 40% increase on the same period last year. Canva says the growth reflects rising demand among educators for digital teaching tools and AI-enabled learning resources.

Both organisations say the initiative is designed to build teacher confidence in using technology, while equipping learners with the digital, communication and creative skills they will need for the future of work.

– Additional reporting Luvuyo Mdeni