Tanzanian and South African police are in talks in Dar es Salaam regarding the return of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, following their recent arrest in that country.

The Tanzanian government says it is not yet clear when the South African team of security officers will return with the fugitives and Magudumana who were arrested over the weekend.

The two were captured in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha along with a Mozambican national by the name of Zakaria Alberto.

Police believe the trio was planning to escape into neighbouring Kenya.

Bester is infamously known as the “Facebook rapist” because he used social networking sites to lure his victims.

He has been on the run since faking his own death while in prison – setting his cell on fire.

An investigation found the body was not his.

International law experts are now trying to figure out the best legal mechanism to return Bester and his partner to South Africa.

Legal and criminal law experts are to choose between extradition or deportation, with extradition being the more complex process.

According to Police reports, the trio is expected to be moved from Arusha to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial capital sometime this week.

It is unclear when they will be processed and when they are expected to return to South Africa to face their charges.

Processes of extraditing fugitives: Adv. Selby Makgotho

Meanwhile, former G4S employee Senohe Matsoare and Zolile Sekeleni who is Magudumana’s father are facing five charges including aiding in escapes, defeating the administration of justice, fraud, and arson.

The two made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The accused are currently facing five charges and one of those charges is murder because the evidence that has been presented to us as prosecution at the moment is that there was a body that was burnt inside a holding cell at one of the units at the Mangaung Correctional Centre and hence we decided to put that against the accused,” says Provincial NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

The matter has been postponed to April 17 for bail information and possible bail application.

The two will be remanded in two separate locations.

Additional reporting by Daniel kijo

Court case postponed for two suspects who allegedly assisted Thabo Bester in his escape:

