SA talent ready to shine at WorldSkills 2026

As the WorldSkills 2026 international competition enters its second day in Shanghai, 29 young South Africans representing the country in various skills categories say they are optimistic they will return home with medals despite the competition being tough.

More than 1400 competitors from more than 80 countries and regions are competing across 64 skilled trades and disciplines.

South Africa will compete in 27 of the skill categories.

These students shared their experience with SABC News.

“I found this World Skills application on the website at Vhembe TVET College and found this opportunity to enter and to compete at this international law skills competition. The competition for now is good; it’s going well, and I think there is nothing much; we just keep on going up until we are done with our test projects that we are doing. I felt nervous, but now I am more relaxed because I received proper training. The elements that I decided to do on my own actually appear on my test project, so I am confident that I’ll bring this home”, says one of the students.

X | VISUALS: The WorldSkills International Board has warned that while artificial intelligence is a valuable tool, it should not stop humans from becoming skilful.

The board’s president Francis Hourant, delivered a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the WorldSkills 2026… pic.twitter.com/PuQF05tgmd — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 23, 2026

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