SA submits dossier to ICJ accusing Israel of breaching Gaza orders

South Africa has submitted a dossier to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of failing to comply with the court’s orders aimed at protecting Palestinians in Gaza.

The dossier was submitted on Tuesday to help an ICJ committee assess Israel’s compliance with the legally binding provisional measures.

South Africa says Israel has failed to comply with the orders and continues to pursue all available legal avenues.

It says more than 73 000 Palestinians have been killed and over 174 000 injured in Gaza since October 2023.

South Africa says its latest submission reaffirms its commitment to international law and the ICJ.