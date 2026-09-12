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‘SA still struggling to dismantle colonial structures’: Dr Lushaba

  • File: Anti-Apartheid activist, Steve Biko.
  • Image Credits :
  • Steve Biko Foundation
Kim Daniels

Academic Dr Lwazi Lushaba says South Africa is still struggling to dismantle the colonial structures.

He says 30 years into democracy, the structures are still shaping the country’s knowledge systems. 

Lushaba delivered the Steve Biko memorial lecture at the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

He says re-Africanisation requires a deep understanding of how colonialism has continued to shape the continent.

“The project of re-Africanisation quite correctly holds colonialism to be its reason. The necessity for re-Africanisation emanates directly from the logic of colonialism. And as such, a proper understanding of what colonialism is and what colonialism means is a precondition for a successful re-Africanisation programme.”

Steve Bantu Biko | Reflecting on Black Consciousness Movement leader

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