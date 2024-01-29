SA stands firm against Gaza genocide: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will go down in history as one of the countries that didn’t look away when genocide was unfolding in Gaza.

In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa asserts that, as a nation that fought and defeated apartheid, South Africa has an obligation to stand up for justice and fundamental human rights for all.

Last week, the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of South Africa. The court found that Israel had committed acts that were in violation of the Genocide Convention.

Ramaphosa insists that this is what has motivated Pretoria’s case against Israel at the ICJ to stop the violence unleashed on the Palestinians.

The President also says the country has been consistent in condemning the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians.

As a nation that fought and defeated apartheid, we have a particular obligation to stand up for justice and fundamental human rights for all people, everywhere. It is this obligation that informed our application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to halt the violence… pic.twitter.com/syH6BvlJeL — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 29, 2024