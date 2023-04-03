South African 100-metre sprinter, Carina Horn is hoping to transfer her impressive form at the recent SA Senior Track and Field Championships in the major events coming later this year.

The veteran 34-year-old is aiming to reach the final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August this year after she successfully defended her 100-metre title in Potchefstroom on Friday.

Veteran 100-metre sprinter, Carina Horn, successfully defended her 100-metre title at the SA national Champs on Friday. It was Horn’s fifth national title in the 100-metre event.

The SA record holder is now aiming to reach her maiden finals in both the World Champs in Budapest and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Horn says, “The next priority at the world champs is to get to the final. Top eight in the world champs will be my goal (and) in the final anything can happen. The Olympics is next year, that’s also already in the sight. I’m working towards that as well and to make the Olympic final will also be a dream come true.”

Tamzin Thomas finished second in both the 100 and 200 metre events behind Horn and Mirenda Coetzee respectively. The 25-year-old has a decent record in the various junior championships.

She is also looking to qualify for the World Championships and subsequently the Olympics.

SA 100 and 200-metre athlete Tamzin Thomas says, “To make the world champs, the team will be like coming through the ranks and then the Olympics that would be the ultimate target.”

Horn has already qualified for the World Champs, while Thomas is still looking to qualify in both the 100 and 200-metre events.