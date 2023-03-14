Multi-award-winning musician Gloria Bosman has passed away at the age of 50.

The Soweto-born jazz singer and songwriter died after a short illness.

So Sad , gutted , Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman , thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all , am shattered – Love and respect Sipho and the hotband @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/BMRGrqOVFW — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) March 14, 2023

The songstress will be remembered by her versatile voice that was able to blend into different genres such as, gospel, jazz, rock and Afro sounds.

Her first album in the early 2000s scored her a SAMA for the best newcomer, while her second album earned her a number of nominations.

At the time of her passing, Bosman was a SAMRO board member.

Veteran trumpeter and Bosman’s friend, Prince Lengaosa says this is a great loss to the music industry.

“I feel numb. Losing a person like that, death is not some that we can get used to. I was talking to a friend earlier, who says was with her at a funeral last week and she was fine in her normal voice. And to hear that she has passed.”